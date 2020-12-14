Dong Thap grasps momentum in socioeconomic development

What have been the main achievements in Dong Thap’s socioeconomic development during what has been a tough year? Pham Thien Nghia, Chairman of Dong Thap People’s Committee The pandemic remains complicated around the world, with a great impact on all walks of life. Despite this, Dong Thap People’s Committee has strived to achieve the goals and solutions of the government, the action programme of Dong Thap Party Committee, and a resolution of the provincial People’s Council on socioeconomic development for 2020. Dong Thap is failing to reach the growth target but it still ranks third in the Mekong Delta and 34th out of 63 cities and provinces nationwide. Its economic scale continues to expand to reach over VND87 trillion ($3.76 billion) by 2020, an increase of 1.53 times compared to 2015. Specifically, the province continues to implement agricultural sector restructuring to promote cooperation and improve markets. The plan is also aimed to reduce costs, increase quality, and develop refined processing. The plan is expected to create a major change in the awareness of farmers, businesses, and local authorities, shifting from the thinking of agricultural production to thinking of agricultural economy. The agriculture sector has been gradually transforming towards a commodity-based… Read full this story

