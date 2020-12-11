Đồng Nai Province hopes to attract FDI by improving investment climate

Workers at a factory in Đồng Nai Province. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Attracting FDI is a key aspect of Đồng Nai Province’s socio-economic development strategy for 2020-25, according to its People’s Committee. A preferred destination for foreign investors in the south-eastern region, the province has taken a number of concrete measures to attract them, with priority given to projects that involve high technology, are environmental-friendly and less labour-intensive and to manufacture competitive products. The province would speed up investment to improve its infrastructure system, skill its workforce and modernise technology besides strengthening administrative reform to increase its competitiveness as an investment destination, Cao Tiến Dũng, chairman of the People’s Committee, said. The province offers favourable conditions and end-to-end support to investors to ensure their success, he said. It has speeded up administrative reform to streamline processing investment procedures, he said. Better co-ordination among official agencies also helps investors address issues related to administrative procedures. New industrial parks are planned to be built in Xuân Lộc, Định Quán, Vĩnh Cửu, Thống Nhất, and Tân Phú districts and Long Khánh Town, he said. Many large companies are expected to invest in the province, he added. Trần Đức Toàn, a senior law department… Read full this story

