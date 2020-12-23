Nation Dong Nai fines firm for illegal constructions of some 500 houses The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,14:21 (GMT+7) Dong Nai fines firm for illegal constructions of some 500 housesThe Saigon Times Some 500 houses are built at the Tan Thinh residential area project. The government of Dong Nai Province on December 22 imposed an administrative fine on LDG Investment JSC for its illegal construction of some 500 houses – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The government of Dong Nai Province on December 22 imposed an administrative fine on LDG Investment JSC for illegally constructing some 500 houses covering a total area of over 181,140 square meters at the Tan Thinh residential area project in Trang Bom District. The firm, headquartered in Giang Dien Commune of Trang Bom District, has been using the land for construction, while having yet to complete land handover and lease procedures in line with prevailing regulations. Of the total area, some 127,220 square meters is farmland as well as special-use, protective and production forest land, Thanh Nien Online reported. Apart from being slapped with an administrative fine of VND540 million, LDG Investment JSC was asked to complete the land handover and lease procedures and submit the proceeds from the… Read full this story

