Infrastructure Dong Nai breaks ground on 10-kilometer road leading to expy The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,14:52 (GMT+7) Dong Nai breaks ground on 10-kilometer road leading to expyThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway. A 10-kilometer road project linking National Highway 51 in Dong Nai Province and the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway has got off the ground – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – The 10-kilometer Huong Lo 2 Road project linking National Highway 51 in Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City and the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway has got off the ground, with a total investment of some VND1.5 trillion. The provincial government on December 29 broke ground on the first phase of the project in An Hoa Ward and Long Hung Commune of Bien Hoa City. The road will run along the Dong Nai River, the local media reported. The first section of the projected road will be two kilometers long, starting at National Highway 51 and ending at the Long Hung urban area. Some construction components of the project comprise building a road surface, a concrete bridge, pavements, trees and lighting and drainage systems. The first phase of the project is set to be completed within 17… Read full this story

