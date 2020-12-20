Documentary about Liberation Newspaper introduced

Copies of the “Liberation” Newspaper showcased at the event The film was produced by the Vietnam Press Museum in October and directed and filmed by Eminent Artists Dao Anh Dung and Nguyen Hoang. This first documentary reflects the Liberation Newspaper’s performance during historical revolutionary periods and fighting for national reunification. This film is significant for not only history researchers and press students but also for those who are keen on studying Vietnamese press history in the anti-American resistance war and first years after national reunification. In the framework of the program, journalist Kim Toan, who is over 80 years old, former reporter of the Liberation Newspaper and former Editor-in-chief of the Hai Phong Newspaper, former President of the Hai Phong Journalists’ Association and former Vice Secretary-General of the Vietnamese Journalists’ Association recalled his interesting stories about how he got information for articles under the bombardment and fire of the enemy. Veteran journalist Nguyen Ho and Phuong Ha from the Liberation Newspaper also helped the audience further understand the journalists’ lives during the war and their articles about peace and noble values. Addressing the event, journalist Senior Colonel Ho Quang Loi, Permanent Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Journalists’ Association and former… Read full this story
