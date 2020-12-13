Documentaries hit the big screen

Đoạn trường vinh hoa documentary has been embraced by audiences for its authenticity. Photo courtesy of the crew Documentary filmmakers have agreed that their approaches in working must be changed in order to bring more documentaries to the big screen and attract wider audiences. Recently, director Lê Mỹ Cường’s documentary was shown at BHD Star Cineplex after receiving positive feedback at early screenings in Hà Nội, HCM City and Cần Thơ. Cường’s Đoạn Trường Vinh Hoa is the second documentary, following Sky Tour Movie, to hit national theatres in 2020. Since the end of 2014 when Chuyến Đi Cuối Cùng Của Chị Phụng, a film by Nguyễn Thị Thắm, was showcased, Vietnamese theatres have welcomed one new documentary every year. The list includes Lửa Thiện Nhân and Đáng Sống by director Đặng Hồng Giang, Đi Tìm Phong by directors Trần Phương Thảo and Swann Dubus, and Những Cánh Én Đầu Tiên by Lê Nguyên Bảo, among other documentaries. Despite the limited number of documentaries hitting the big screen, this genre has its own charm and attracts loyal fans every time a documentary is shown. LONG PROCESS: Filming of ‘Chuyến đi cuối cùng của chị Phụng’ took more than a year. Photo courtesy of vnexpress.net This… Read full this story

