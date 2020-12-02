HCMC Do not consider HCMC a Covid-19 outbreak: PM The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,13:06 (GMT+7) Do not consider HCMC a Covid-19 outbreak: PMThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 infection prevention and control on December 1 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The new coronavirus cases in HCMC were infected by outside sources, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 infection prevention and control on December 1. He stressed the need for vigilance and asked local residents to wear face masks in public places, such as hospitals, schools and supermarkets. He also decided to suspend all inbound international commercial flights, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. The Government will allow only repatriation flights. All repatriates must be quarantined at standard centralized quarantine centers. The Ministries of Transport and Health must direct airlines to seriously comply with quarantine regulations and limit unnecessary activities to prevent gatherings. In addition, he asked that strategies which proved effective during the two previous Covid-19 outbreaks be implemented, including strictly controlling people entering the country, zoning off pandemic-hit areas and effectively treating infected patients. As for HCMC, the Government leader asked the municipal government to quickly trace… Read full this story

