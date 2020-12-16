Diversifying local consumer finance

For the first time in a decade, Vietnam’s consumer finance market saw a single-digit growth rate FE Credit, the biggest consumer finance player in Vietnam and a subsidiary of VPBank, is said to be preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter of 2021. VPBank’s Board of Directors forecasts that a successful IPO could triple FE Credit’s share price compared to the book value after the equitisation, according to brokerage SSI. Currently, the Vietnamese market boasts 16 consumer finance companies, of which six are subsidiaries of major local lenders, including HD Saison of HDBank, SHB Finance of SHB, MCredit of MB, and Post and Telecommunication Finance Co., Ltd. (PTF) of SeABank. Of the six, only SeABank has no plans to divest its ownership. The remainder have, or will be, selling from 49-50 per cent of charter capital in their affiliated financial companies. Earlier this year, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) approved increasing the charter capital of HD Saison. After the capital hike, HD Bank holds 50 per cent of the stakes in the consumer finance firm while Japanese investor Credit Saison and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Company own 49 and 1 per cent, respectively. At… Read full this story

