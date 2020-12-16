Nation Dinh La Thang rejects indictment The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,17:14 (GMT+7) Dinh La Thang rejects indictmentThe Saigon Times Former Minister of Transport Dinh La Thang rejects an indictment against him – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Former Minister of Transport Dinh La Thang rejected an indictment against him, Thang told the court today, December 16, the third day of the first-instance court hearing against him and 19 accomplices over violations in the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway project that caused a loss of VND725 billion for the State. Only one part of the indictment is right, while five other parts are wrong, Thang said. Thang rejected the allegation that since he was the minister, he had to bear responsibility for all activities of the sector. The rise in traffic accidents is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transport before the National Assembly and the Government, but the occurrence of a specific traffic accident is not his responsibility, Thang said, explaining his point. Clarifying the wrong parts of the indictment, Thang said that the Ministry of Transport had multiple projects so six of the then deputy ministers were assigned to be in charge of certain projects. As such, the deputy ministers issued direct directives and… Read full this story

