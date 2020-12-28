Dien Quang wins digital product honour

Dien Quang Smart V2 is a system of intelligent solutions applied to many different spaces from homes, offices, factories, hospitals, schools, hotels, resorts to smart cities. — Photo courtesy of the firm Dien Quang smart solution system V2 was named among the Top 10 Excellent Digital Products in the ‘Make in Vietnam’ awards. The awards, held by the Ministry of Information and Communication for the first time in Ha Noi last week, honoured digital technology products designed and created by Vietnamese people with practical value contributing to the development of digital economy and society in Viet Nam. The V2 system is built on an open platform that easily connects to internet of things products manufactured by the firm and other products of FPT, Google, Yale, LG, HKVision and Aqara. The system uses wireless communication technologies from Zigbee Mesh 3.0 to Wifi Mesh and Bluetooth Mesh 5.0 to help meet diverse connections with smart devices easily, quickly as well as extend the distance to connect and control devices. With two-layer security technology and ‘End-to-End’ packet encryption to increase the safety of the system, the Smart V2 is a system of intelligent solutions applied to many different spaces from homes, offices, factories,… Read full this story

