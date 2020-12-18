Diary of a fighter pilot released

Eight months after studying in the former Soviet Union, on March 20, 1966, Nguyen Duc Soat started to write the diary and stopped writing it on December 31, 1972, one day after the U.S. had to announce the halt of its bombing in North Vietnam. At the event The diary features honest thoughts of the Vietnamese youth about their love for the Fatherland, their citizenship to the destiny of the nation as well as his passion and high resolve to master Soviet-made modern aircraft to combat the U.S. Air Force. The diary also captures glorious feats-of-arms and uncompensated losses of young pilots who had just graduated from high schools and universities. The diary also highlights the life, friendship, love, and comradeship of Vietnamese pilots. On the “air battlefield,” Vietnamese pilots bravely confronted the U.S. Air Force’s most modern and cutting-edge war machines, contributing largely to the victories of North Vietnam’s troops and people over the U.S. Air Force’s destructive wars. The victories were also highlighted as the brilliant landmarks of the Vietnamese Air Force in the first days of its history. As one of the best fighter pilots of the Vietnamese Air Force, Nguyen Duc Soat shot down six U.S…. Read full this story
