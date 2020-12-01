A young man is treated for diabetes complications at the University Medical Centre in HCM City. VNS Photo Thu Hằng Thu Hằng HCM CITY — The incidence of type 2 diabetes in younger adults has increased dramatically in Việt Nam, doctors have said. Endocrinologists said that early-onset diabetes usually refers to diabetes that develops in adults under 40 years old. Nguyễn Bình Tân, a 30-year-old man from HCM City, was hospitalised An Bình Hospital on November 10 with onset type 2 diabetes, with symptoms that included unexplained weight loss, extreme fatigue, excessive thirst, and frequent urination. “One month ago, I suddenly lost weight and felt very tired in the morning. I lost 10 kilogrammes, from 62kg to 52kg, within a month,” he said. “At first, I thought I had a heart problem and came to the hospital for a health check-up,” he added. Previously, it was uncommon to find early-onset diabetes. However, more and more young people have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in recent years, said Dr Nguyễn Thị Lệ Hằng, head of the department of endocrinology at An Bình Hospital. The rising incidence of type 2 diabetes among younger adults is related to rising rates of obesity, changes in dietary patterns, and sedentary lifestyles, she said. It is crucial to promote education about… Read full this story

Diabetes in younger adults on the rise have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.