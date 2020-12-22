The Devotion 2006 music awards held by Sport and Culture Newspaper concluded on March 20 at the Hanoi Opera House. Vo Thien Thanh won the title Musician of The Year (2006) with 31/72 votes from correspondents for his contributions to modern dance music. Singing Vietnamese songs with the background of trip-hop ambient, one current popular music trend in Europe-America, the album Dialogue ’06 by singer Ha Tran was voted to be Album of The Year (27/72 votes). Diva My Linh won the title Singer of the Year outright with 37/72 votes for her numerous activities in 2006: publishing the album Let The Love Sing, participating in the singing contest Asian Divas in Japan, organising My Linh Tour ’06. Compared to the first Devotion 2005, artists being praised at Devotion 2006 have made greater contributions to music lovers and Vietnamese modern music. Source: TTO Translated by Hoang Anh

Devotion 2006 music awards concluded have 220 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.