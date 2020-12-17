Designer Trần Hùng to show off new collection in VN

Stage of the show, which offers a front row experience to all attendees. Photo from organisers HÀ NỘI — Popular designer Trần Hùng will display his pre-autumn 2021 collection in Việt Nam for the first time on December 20. Titled Museé d’Art the show will be a special fashion event for offline invitees as well as the audience watching the live stream on the TikTok channel @trvnhung. The show will combine fashion, painting and contemporary art, the organisers said. The show will be an interesting experience as the audience will be sitting on the front row, in a hall of artful paintings, not in the familiar T or U stage shape. As many as 50 paintings created by artist Vũ Thu Huyền Trang especially for the collection will be displayed at the event. Trang is a freelance painter, who has experience in various art forms. According to organisers, Hùng will for the first time work with stylist Phạm Bảo Luận, who helps define the styles for leading artists in Việt Nam. Hùng, who has worked as a designer for a long time, has chosen to follow the path of sustainable fashion. Besides environmentally friendly clothes and hand-processing to limit waste and avoid using machines,… Read full this story

