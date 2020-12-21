Deputy PM visits first cases of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (photos)

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits first cases of clinical trials of made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (Photo: VNA) The first three volunteers, one man and two women aged 20-25, received injections at the Military Medical Academy on December 17. In photo: Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits first cases of clinical trials of made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (Photo: VNA) The first candidates are among 60 volunteers, aged 18-50, selected for the first phase of the vaccine trials. They are divided into three groups for receiving three doses of 25 mcg, 50 mcg and 75 mcg. In photo: Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits first cases of clinical trials of made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (Photo: VNA) With safety staying first in vaccine clinical trials, the first volunteers received the minimum dose of 25 mcg. In photo: Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits first cases of clinical trials of made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (Photo: VNA) The volunteers will stay at separate rooms at the Military Medical Academy for the first 72 hours for medical assessment. They will continue to be closely monitored at their residences for the next 56 days. In photo: Deputy Prime… Read full this story

