HCMC Deputy head of Tan Thuan company prosecuted over land violations The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,15:44 (GMT+7) Deputy head of Tan Thuan company prosecuted over land violationsThe Saigon Times An aerial view of the 32-hectare site in HCMC’s Nha Be District, which Tan Thuan Investment and Construction Co Ltd wrongfully transferred to Quoc Cuong Gia Lai – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC investigative police agency has pressed charges against Tran Tan Hai, deputy general director of Tan Thuan Investment and Construction Co Ltd, over the mismanagement of State-owned land, the local media reported. Three employees of the company – chief accountant Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich and auditors Nguyen Hoang Viet and Nguyen Xuan Tung – have also been prosecuted for their involvement in the case. The investigative police agency earlier arrested Tran Cong Thien, former general director of Tan Thuan Company, and Nguyen Van Minh, former chairman of the firm, for violating regulations on the management and use of public assets in January 2020. Thien was also expelled from the Communist Party in June 2018 due to his key role in the improper sale of public land to a private business. They are involved in the illicit transfer of a 32-hectare plot… Read full this story
