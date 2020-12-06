Reportedly, the local armed forces enhanced their solidarity, raised the quality of their staff-work and training, and completed all assigned tasks. In addition, the unit also built and completed the construction of facilities for militiamen’s checkpoints, 120 km of border patrol roads and 50 houses in residential quarters in border areas. General Don speaks at the event. Regarding logistics and finance, the military command always ensured sufficient equipment and vehicles for its subordinate units’ combat readiness missions, invested in construction projects in line with the policies of the MND, strictly observed the Law on State Budget and regulations of the Central Military Commission and MND. Furthermore, the unit always increased external defense affairs in line with guidelines and policies of the Party, State and MND. Addressing the event, General Don asked the Long An provincial Military Command to further make good recommendations to local authorities in building the all-people’s defense posture in couple with the all-people security position. General Don also urged the command to closely work with local authorities to create all favorable conditions for the locals living along the borderline to develop economy for their better lives. He also requested the leadership of the provincial military command to… Read full this story

Deputy defense minister visits Long An province have 243 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.