Deputy Defense Minister receives USAID Mission Director

At the reception, General Vinh spoke highly of USAID's role in developing the relationship between Vietnam and the U.S., and thanked the U.S. Government for supporting Vietnam in toxic chemical and dioxin treatment. At the reception Regarding the dioxin contamination remediation project at Bien Hoa Airport, General Vinh hoped to soon see the first phase of the project completed so decontaminated land can be returned to the local authorities by December of this year. He noted that it is a meaningful activity in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Vietnam. In addition, the Vietnamese deputy defense minister said, he treasured the efforts of both sides in implementing the support programs for people with disabilities in Vietnam's localities affected by AO/Dioxin, particularly the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) to improve living quality for disabled people in seven localities and a non-refundable aid agreement for projects in support of disabled people. For her part, USAID's Vietnam Mission Director Marie Yastishock expressed her thanks to General Vinh for the warm reception. She hoped that the Vietnamese defense leadership will continue to help her fulfill her assigned missions while pledging to make all-out…

