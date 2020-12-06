Deputy Defense Minister receives Japanese Ambassador

At the reception, Gen. Vinh stressed that in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of the two countries’ defense ministries have maintained mutual exchanges through virtual communication channels to promote bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation activities. At the reception The Defense Ministers of Vietnam and Japan held online talks on July 20, while Gen. Vinh and then Japanese Deputy Minister of Defense Nishida Yasunori held phone talks on June 10. Furthermore, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense, held phone talks with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation. Gen. Vinh thanked the Japanese Government for its funding support to bomb and mine clearance and dioxin detoxification in Vietnam, and affirmed that the two countries have a long-time relationship and share many similarities in culture, tradition, and customs. In recent years, the relationship between the two countries has continuously developed in many areas, including trade, investment, defense, agriculture, and education. The Vietnamese Government and people have always attached special importance to developing relations with Japan in a comprehensive and… Read full this story
