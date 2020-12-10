Nation Denmark helps improve integrity education for Vietnamese youth The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,12:56 (GMT+7) Denmark helps improve integrity education for Vietnamese youthThe Saigon Times Kim Højlund Christensen (R), Ambassador of Denmark in Vietnam, and Nguyen Thi Kieu Vien, executive director of Towards Transparency, sign an agreement on enhancing the role of the young in the fight against corruption and promoting a culture of integrity in Vietnam – PHOTO: THE EMBASSY OF DENMARK IN VIETNAM HCMC – Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen and Nguyen Thi Kieu Vien, executive director of Towards Transparency, a Vietnamese non-profit consultancy company, on December 9 signed an agreement to start a one-year project to enhance the role of the young in the fight against corruption and promote a culture of integrity in Vietnam on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. With a grant of US$100,000 from Denmark, the project will help the Government strengthen its integrity education and improve teaching materials and methods on integrity education. Ambassador Christensen said, “The Embassy of Denmark is happy to cooperate with Towards Transparency to carry out this project. This is part of our long-term commitment to support anti-corruption efforts in Vietnam with both State and non-State organizations. Focusing… Read full this story

