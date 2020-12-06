A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time. Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply A build-operate-transfer (BOT) power developer who declined to be named told VIR that his venture is facing delays of more than six months due to supply chain disruptions, unavailability of manpower, and issues in obtaining project financing due to the coronavirus. “Our project is under negotiation and has not started construction. The recent lockdown and movement restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 have contributed to our delay,” the developer said. “The longer the project is delayed, the harder it is for our project as lenders have started to restrict or phase out financial support, even though we committed to using the most advanced technology.” Meanwhile, South Korean national power company Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEPCO) poor track record was noted by the director of Energy Finance Studies Asia and author of the report “Question Time for KEPCO’s Board” as it witnessed poor performance, also due to the pandemic. Its share price shot down 22.8 per cent… Read full this story

