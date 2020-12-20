Defense Ministry hosts banquet for foreign defense attachés in Vietnam

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaking at the event The event was chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan and foreign military attachés in Vietnam. On behalf of the Ministry of National Defense, General Chien briefed delegates on the achievements of the Vietnam People’s Army over the past 76 years. He emphasized that over the past time the Vietnam People’s Army has extended its defense cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations. Chien added that in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the ASEAN Chair in military and defense terms, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense both led the military to respond to natural disasters in central Vietnam and successfully hosted various bilateral and multilateral external defense relations activities, especially the 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), the 7th ADMM Plus, the celebration of the 10th anniversary of ADMM+, and the “Guests of the Host” program. He highlighted the great contributions of foreign defense and military attachés and military services attachés of foreign countries in Vietnam. Delegates at the event General Chien recalled that this year… Read full this story

