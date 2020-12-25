Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong chaired the meeting.

Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong speaks at the meeting.

The upcoming scientific conference aims to affirm and honor the great achievements as well as the tradition of resilient and courageous struggle of the People’s Liberation Armed Forces of South Vietnam, so as to learn lessons from the past struggle of the Southern armed forces and people for national liberation, and apply them to the current national construction and defense cause.

So far, the steering committee has received 93 reports from general-rank officers, historical witnesses, and military and civilian researchers, who are expected to give new views on the great contribution of the Southern armed forces to the national resistance war against the U.S. in particular, and the national liberation war in general.

Concluding the meeting, General Cuong acknowledged and hailed remarkable efforts of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee and relevant organizations and units in preparing for the conference.

He also asked them to continue embracing viewpoints and directions of the Party, State, Military Central Committee, and MND on the scientific conference “People’s Liberation Armed Forces of South Vietnam – role, significance and historic lessons.”

The scientific conference is scheduled for January 2021 in Dong Nai province.

