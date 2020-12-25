Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong chaired the meeting.
|Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong speaks at the meeting.
The upcoming scientific conference aims to affirm and honor the great achievements as well as the tradition of resilient and courageous struggle of the People’s Liberation Armed Forces of South Vietnam, so as to learn lessons from the past struggle of the Southern armed forces and people for national liberation, and apply them to the current national construction and defense cause.
So far, the steering committee has received 93 reports from general-rank officers, historical witnesses, and military and civilian researchers, who are expected to give new views on the great contribution of the Southern armed forces to the national resistance war against the U.S. in particular, and the national liberation war in general.
Concluding the meeting, General Cuong acknowledged and hailed remarkable efforts of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee and relevant organizations and units in preparing for the conference.
He also asked them to continue embracing viewpoints and directions of the Party, State, Military Central Committee, and MND on the scientific conference “People’s Liberation Armed Forces of South Vietnam – role, significance and historic lessons.”
The scientific conference is scheduled for January 2021 in Dong Nai province.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
- Seminar honors contributions of former Southern armed forces in the past war
- Defense Ministry reviews COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control
- Capitol cop is put on leave for shooting dead Trump rioter and Air Force vet, 35, as she climbed through a smashed window into the Congressional Chamber
- After most turbulent year of his life, Southern's Devon Gales still here — and still smiling
- House votes to override Donald Trump's veto of Defense bill he refused to sign because it renames Confederate bases and doesn't remove big tech's Section 230 protections - in first such rebuke of his presidency
- Donald Trump faces House voting down his veto of Defense Act less than 24 hours after giving up his veto of COVID relief in humiliating display of his lame duck status
- Five top challenges for Biden on defense
- Philippines police chief shows affinity for Rodrigo Duterte's drug war
- Nagorno-Karabakh: US hosts warring parties as fighting rages
- Greece, Israel Seal $1.6 Billion Defense Deal
- Defense delegation inspects combat readiness of units in Central Highlands region
- Lame duck Trump hits his golf course for FIFTH day as he rails against 'disgraceful act of cowardice' and 'total submission' to Big Tech after House overturns his defense bill veto in first override of his presidency
Defense ministry holds seminar honoring contribution of the former Southern armed forces in the past war have 408 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.