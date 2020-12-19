Defense Minister visits retired senior officers

On behalf of the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defense and the entire military, General Lich inquired after the health of General Pham Van Tra and Lieutenant General Nguyen Quoc Thuoc and wished them good health. He said, he hopes that the two generals will continue making valuable and practical contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and State and the building ò the army. Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich visits Lieutenant General Nguyen Quoc Thuoc On the occasion, General Lich briefed General Pham Van Tra and Lieutenant General Nguyen Quoc Thuoc on the national socio-economic situation, the accomplishment of military and defense missions in 2020, the outcomes of the Party congresses at all levels in the military, as well as military units’ practical activities towards the 13th National Party Congress. The two retired senior officers congratulated the military on its achievements over the past time. They expressed their beliefs that under the direct leadership of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, the whole military will fulfil all missions assigned by the Party, State, and people, contributing to the national construction and defense cause in the new period. The two generals expressed thanks… Read full this story
