Defense leader inspects military units in Ha Giang

During the visits to Engineer Battalion 17 of Division 316 and the UXO Clearance Team of the Staff of Military Region 2, General Phuong inquired after their troops, who are undertaking bomb and mine clearance to search and collect martyrs' remains in Ha Giang province. He hoped that the troops will overcome hardships and raise their level of determination to fulfill their assigned missions, contributing to accelerating the search and collection of martyrs' remains in border areas. Sr. Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong (center, front) inspects the COVID-19 inter-sectoral checkpoint of the Border Post of Thanh Thuy International Border Gate. At the working sessions with the Ha Giang provincial Border Guard Command, the Border Post of Thanh Thuy International Border Gate and its COVID-19 inter-sectoral checkpoint, General Phuong applauded the units' efforts in safeguarding national border sovereignty and security and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged them to continue maintaining border patrols, collaborating with local authorities to firmly protect national sovereignty, and promoting friendship and solidarity among people in border areas. Also, he asked the Ha Giang provincial Border Guard Command to reinforce and promote the roles of the militia force in border communes.

