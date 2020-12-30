Defense agencies, military units to hit Party and political work targets

At the event, participants agreed that in December, all affiliated units under the GDP completed their set targets related to their Party and political work and in line with their military-defense and Party-building missions and reality. General Luong Cuong chairs the conference. In addition, troops showed their high determination and stayed ready to undertake all assignments and meet all mission requirements. In his conclusion speech, General Cuong applauded the GDP’s affiliated agencies and units for closely following situational developments, overcoming difficulties, staying united, actively giving recommendations to higher levels, and fulfilling all routine and unscheduled missions. The GDP’s director highlighted their success in political education, boosting information dissemination on military and defense mission accomplishments, actively orienting thoughts having to do with new, complicated and sensitive issues. He highly valued the military press’ and media agencies’ dissemination of the military’s activities, defense diplomacy, and their combat against wrongful, inimical, and reactionary viewpoints. General Cuong noted that in January 2021, there will be the 13th National Party Congress, preparations for the returning of discharged soldiers, the 2021 enlistment drive, and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. Therefore, the GDP should focus its leadership on promoting political education, orienting thoughts associated with complex… Read full this story

