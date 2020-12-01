Deal with Visa fortifies SEA Group’s position

SEA Group has entered into partnership with Visa to benefit customers, photo: Le Toan Similar to Grab, SEA Group has made a strong effort to conquer plenty of sectors like e-commerce, e-wallets, and online gaming in Vietnam. However, faced with strict regulations, the company has accelerated the purchase of shares at local legal entities. Last week, SEA Group’s e-commerce platform Shopee entered into an official partnership with global payment company Visa. The two sides announced a five-year strategic partnership in which digital transformation is highlighted as a key target. As a result of the deal, Shopee users could benefit through certain promotions by making payments via Visa. “Shopee is continually strengthening its ecosystems to be an enabler for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to leverage technology to grow their business. We are looking forward to working closely with Visa to leverage their extensive and secure network to make it easier for sellers to digitalise, particularly those in tier-two cities and rural areas,” said Terence Pang, COO at Shopee. “Our shoppers will also benefit from a more convenient and rewarding experience that will encourage purchases and spur the growth of the economy. We’re committed to Southeast Asia unlocking the transformative power… Read full this story

