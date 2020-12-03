De Men arts awards for children find winners

The awards were named after the famous “Adventures of a Cricket” written for children by writer To Hoai. At the award presentation ceremony Member of the Party Central Committee and VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi presented the Cricket Knight prize worth 30 million VND (1,300 USD) to writer Nguyen Nhat Anh with his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make friends with Sky). After receiving the award, the writer donated the sum to the De Men Awards’ fund to support its next edition. The organising board also granted four Cricket Desire awards, each worth 10 million VND to a collection of paintings by 10-year-old Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, a long story by 12-year-old Cao Khai An, a collection of short stories by Nguyen Chi Ngoan and a collection of songs on children theme by music composer Nguyen Van Chung. Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the Sports & Culture newspaper Le Xuan Thanh said the organising board received 100 entries in different fields such as literature, movie, music, fine arts, theatre, photography, paintings, and comics. Twelve works were chosen for the final round. About 20 well-known painters have sent their works to the organizing board for sale for charity purpose…. Read full this story

