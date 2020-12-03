DATC auctions more than 4 million shares of MSB

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Debt and Asset Trading Corporation (DATC) has offered to sell a complete lot of more than 4 million shares of the Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) on December 23. The whole batch of shares or 0.34 per cent of the stake of the bank will be offered at a starting price of VNĐ52.4 billion (US$2.27 million), according to the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX). HNX said both domestic and foreign investors were eligible to participate if they meet DATC’s requirements for current ownership ratios to comply with current bank regulations, adding purchasing time would be from December 23 to December 29. Previously, the MSB board agreed the starting price of shares was VNĐ46.4 billion then they increased to the value to VNĐ52.4 billion or VNĐ13,000 each share. The bank has been issued a certificate of securities registration by the Vietnam Securities Depository and is completing the listing filing on the HCM City Stock Exchange (HoSE). In the first nine months, MSB recorded net interest income of VNĐ3.28 trillion and pre-tax profit of more than VNĐ1.66 trillion, up 61 per cent and 56 per cent respectively from the same period last year. With this result,… Read full this story

