Nation Danang’s unemployment rate highest in 10 years The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,15:12 (GMT+7) Danang’s unemployment rate highest in 10 yearsThe Saigon Times Employees at work at the March 29 Textile-Garment Joint Stock Company in Danang City. The city has reported the lowest unemployment for a decade – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The unemployment rate in Danang reached 8.78% in 2020, the highest in the past decade, said Tran Van Vu, director of the Danang Statistics Office. On December 29, the office announced the city’s socioeconomic performance in 2020, the local media reported. The labor market has faced multiple difficulties. The second Covid-19 wave has impeded the recovery of the market and the improvement of laborers’ incomes after the first wave of the pandemic. Vu said a survey on nearly half of the enterprises in the city showed a large reduction in the number of employees, with the non-official economic sector facing the same fate. Despite the difficulties facing the tourism, service, industry and construction sectors, leading to the city’s low economic growth, there were still bright spots. Specifically, the information and communication sector reported a growth rate of 5.24%; finance, banking and insurance at 7.35% and healthcare and social welfare, 18.33%…. Read full this story
- Japan's unemployment rate hits 3-year high in October
- 10 Years Of Ranveer Singh: From ‘Murad’ in ‘Gully Boy' to ‘Kabir’ in Dil Dhadakne Do; 10 Phenomenal characters portrayed by the actor
- 10 year rule: TMC to release report card today
- 'Band Baaja Baaraat' clocks 10 years: Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic as her and Ranveer Singh's film completes a decade
- Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Model Launched In India At Rs 1.60 Crore, Ex-showroom
- Angelina Jolie's Zombie Look-Alike Jailed For 10 Years Over Social Media Posts
- A 10-year marriage, a failed engagement, cheating scandals and LOTS of flirting on Twitter: A look back at Shane Warne's dramatic love life
- Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood, celebrates special day in a unique way
- Youth unemployment hits highest level in four decades after lockdown job losses
- 10 Years Of Band Baaja Baaraat: Maneesh Sharma Wanted Fan To Be His Directorial Debut Instead Of This Film
Danang’s unemployment rate highest in 10 years have 348 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.