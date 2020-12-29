Nation Danang’s unemployment rate highest in 10 years The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,15:12 (GMT+7) Danang’s unemployment rate highest in 10 yearsThe Saigon Times Employees at work at the March 29 Textile-Garment Joint Stock Company in Danang City. The city has reported the lowest unemployment for a decade – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The unemployment rate in Danang reached 8.78% in 2020, the highest in the past decade, said Tran Van Vu, director of the Danang Statistics Office. On December 29, the office announced the city’s socioeconomic performance in 2020, the local media reported. The labor market has faced multiple difficulties. The second Covid-19 wave has impeded the recovery of the market and the improvement of laborers’ incomes after the first wave of the pandemic. Vu said a survey on nearly half of the enterprises in the city showed a large reduction in the number of employees, with the non-official economic sector facing the same fate. Despite the difficulties facing the tourism, service, industry and construction sectors, leading to the city’s low economic growth, there were still bright spots. Specifically, the information and communication sector reported a growth rate of 5.24%; finance, banking and insurance at 7.35% and healthcare and social welfare, 18.33%…. Read full this story

