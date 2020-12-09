Tourism Danang to waive, reduce entrance fees at tourist sites in 2021 The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,19:58 (GMT+7) Danang to waive, reduce entrance fees at tourist sites in 2021The Saigon Times Tourists seen at Pham Van Dong beach, Danang City. Entrance fees to tourist destinations in Danang City will be waived between January and June next year and reduced by 50% in the second half of 2021 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM HCMC – Entrance fees to tourist destinations in Danang City will be waived between January and June next year and reduced by 50% in the second half of 2021, aimed at attracting more visitors to the city and contributing to helping tourism and other services recover following the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A representative of the municipal Department of Tourism told VnExpress that from January 1 to June 30, 2021, local and international tourists can enter various tourist sites such as the Cham Museum, Danang Museum and Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) for free. The decision has been approved by the People’s Council of Danang City as a way to stimulate tourism in the city. Due to the impact of the pandemic, it will take a long time for… Read full this story

Danang to waive, reduce entrance fees at tourist sites in 2021 have 332 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.