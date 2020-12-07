Vietnam Economy Danang posts negative growth for first time The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,16:38 (GMT+7) Danang posts negative growth for first timeThe Saigon Times A file photo of necessities being donated to health care workers and patients at Danang C Hospital to help fight Covid-19. The pandemic and natural disasters have left Danang’s economic growth contracting for the first time – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters have plunged Danang’s economic growth into the negative zone for the first time at 9.71%, with budget revenue reaching around 60% of the year’s plan, said Nguyen Nho Trung, chairman of the municipal People’s Council, at the opening session of the Danang People’s Council’s meeting this morning, December 7. He added that some of the city’s plans had been implemented inefficiently and the removal of obstacles facing businesses had been moving slowly. Moreover, the disbursement of public capital had remained slower than expected despite efforts being made to facilitate the progress, Trung continued. More measures are needed to evaluate and address these issues to assist with efforts to help the economy recover. Trung added that other issues such as environmental pollution, water resource security and traffic congestion that have been sparking… Read full this story

