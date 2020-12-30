Environment Danang looks to build VND823-billion waste treatment facility By Nhan Tam Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,10:34 (GMT+7) Danang looks to build VND823-billion waste treatment facility By Nhan Tam A view of the Khanh Son landfill in Danang City. Danang looks to build a VND823-billion waste treatment facility – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Council of Danang City has issued a resolution to develop some projects in the city, including a solid waste treatment facility project in Hoa Khanh Nam Ward of Lien Chieu District under the public–private partnership (PPP) format, with a total investment of over VND823 billion. With a designed capacity of 1,000 tons of waste a day, the project is set to be put into service in 2023. The facility will process household waste by the burial method. The waste treatment facility project, which will cover nearly three hectares of land, will earn revenue from products after waste treatment such as compost fertilizer, plastic pellets and unbaked bricks as well as from waste treatment services. In late November, the Danang government agreed with the proposal of a consortium of three firms to build a solid waste treatment facility with a capacity of 1,000 tons of waste per day at the Khanh… Read full this story

