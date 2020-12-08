Tourism Danang introduces post-pandemic tourism recovery scenarios The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:44 (GMT+7) Danang introduces post-pandemic tourism recovery scenariosThe Saigon Times A health worker sprays a disinfectant over a cable car in Ba Na Hills, a tourist hotspot in Danang. The central city has mapped out two post-pandemic tourism development scenarios for the next five years – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The central city of Danang is making efforts to boost its tourism sector post-Covid-19 and develop the tourism-driven economy, with two post-pandemic tourism development scenarios being mapped out for the next five years. In the first scenario, the pandemic is expected to be brought under control in Vietnam by the end of this year, and the country would manage to conduct a Covid-19 vaccine trial on people and introduce a Covid-19 vaccine in the market starting from the second quarter of 2021. From the beginning of 2021, the central coastal city will adopt drastic measures to concurrently fight against Covid-19 and bolster economic growth by introducing tourism stimulus programs and coordinating with other localities over tourism recovery. Under this scenario, tourist arrivals to the city next year would reach some 60-70% of the 2019 figure. Of this, the number of domestic… Read full this story

