Tourism Danang hosts webinar to attract Japanese tourists By Nhan Tam Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,13:31 (GMT+7) Danang hosts webinar to attract Japanese tourists By Nhan Tam Nguyen Xuan Binh (L), Deputy Director of Danang Tourism Department, hands over a gift to Yakabe Yoshinori, Chief Representative of the Consulate Office of Japan in Danang, at the webinar – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – Nearly 700 users registered to attend a webinar themed “Danang, the convergence of Central Vietnam’s heritages, a safe and fantastic destination in 2021” that took place on December 15. The online event was first co-organized by the Danang Tourism Department and the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), aimed at updating businesses in Japan about travel products and destination safety in Danang City and the region in general so they can soon come up with plans to bring tourists from Japan to Danang and vice versa. Participants, businesspeople and authorities alike, agreed that Vietnam is managing the Covid-19 outbreak well. Thus, it could serve international flights again from Japan in the near future. “Although Covid-19 has disrupted the tourism exchange between Vietnam and Japan, with the recent drastic direction of the two governments as well as stakeholders, I believe the tourism industry will bounce back, while… Read full this story

Danang hosts webinar to attract Japanese tourists have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.