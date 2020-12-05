Cửu Long River Delta prepares flowers for upcoming Tết

Sa Đéc City in Đồng Tháp Province is famous for its beautiful flowers. Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, growers in the two biggest flower villages in the Cửu Long River (Mekong) Delta – Chợ Lách in Bến Tre Province and Sa Đéc in Đồng Tháp Province – have been preparing new varieties of flowers for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays. Different kinds of flowers have been planted on a total area of 100 hectares in Sa Đéc City. While Chợ Lách is famous for ornamental plants, Sa Đéc has over 1,500 varieties of flowers. Many kinds of ancient roses from Hải Phòng City, Sa Pa (in Lào Cai Province) and Thừa Thiên-Huế Province among other provinces, are being studied to introduce them during Tết, according to Sa Đéc flower farmers. The Sa Đéc flower village is expected to produce 2.5 to 3 million flower pots of all kinds, including 600,000 rose pots. In Chợ Lách flower village, about 6,000 households from Long Thới, Tân Thiềng, Hoà Nghĩa, Vĩnh Thành, Phú Sơn, and Hưng Khánh Trung B communes in Chợ Lách District, are producing ornamental plants. This year, in addition to the main ornamental plants such as apricot and camellia, locals in the village have… Read full this story

