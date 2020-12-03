Cửu Long River Delta faces decline in wild birds, fish and plants

Birds in Tràm Chim National Park in Đồng Tháp Province. — VNA/VNS Photo An Hiếu HCM CITY — The number of species of wild birds, fish, and plants in the Cửu Long River (Mekong) Delta has fallen rapidly in recent years because of a decline in food resources and natural habitats. In Tràm Chim National Park in Đồng Tháp Province, 13 bird species are in danger of extinction and need protection, according to park authorities. The species include red-headed cranes, white- winged ducks, yellow-breasted buntings, common kestrels, eastern grass owls, eastern marsh-harriers, spot billed pelicans and painted storks. The number of red-headed cranes returning to the park fell from more than 1,000 in 1988 to nine in 2019, and none this year. This was partly due to a decline in cỏ năng kim (Eleocharis ochrostachys) and cỏ năng ống (Eleocharis dulcis) which provide food for the bird. Red-headed cranes, which stand up to 1.8 metres tall and are the world’s tallest flying bird, are the symbol of the park. The park, which covers an area of more than 7,300ha and contains mostly cajuput trees, is a Ramsar wetlands site of international importance. The park has about 800ha of lúa ma, which can be translated to ‘ghost rice’ (Oryza rufipogon) for its ability to survive flooding. The rice variety has genes which scientists use to create new… Read full this story

