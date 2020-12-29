Culture and tourism week introduces Tam Duong district’s cultural features

During the event, tourists had an opportunity to taste traditional dishes of the Thai ethnic people, enjoy “khen” (a type of bamboo pipe) dance, experience the Hmong ethnic minority people’s knife making demonstration, wear colorful traditional costumes of the Dao ethnic minority people, and participate in folk games. This year, the organizing panel also set up seven cultural display spaces of the H’mong, Thai, Dao, Kinh, Lao, Lu, and Giay ethnic minority groups to showcase their special products and organized the Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2020. Through activities, the northern province of Lai Chau aimed to popularize cultural values and the land with beautiful landscapes and friendly and hospitable people to domestic and international friends, contributing to socio-economic development of Tam Duong district in particular and Lai Chau in general. Below are several photos of the Tam Duong Culture and Tourism Week. The event held at a stadium inTam Duong district Spaces introducing cultural features of ethnic minority groups in Lai Chau province Dao ethnic girls in colorful traditional costumes A traditional ritual of the Giay ethnic people performed to welcome visitors during their traditional new year Ethnic local preparing traditional dishes Tourists wearing traditional costumes of the Lu… Read full this story

