Cuban Communist Party delegation welcomed in Hanoi

He made the affirmation at a reception in Hanoi on January 12 for a visiting delegation from the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee's Department for External Relations led by its deputy head Carlos Marsan. Thuong, who is also head of the CPVCC's Commission for Information and Education, suggested the two parties actively prepare for delegation exchanges in 2018, as well as activities to celebrate 45 years since the visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the southern liberation zone of Vietnam (September 1973-2018). Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Vo Van Thuong (R) receives deputy head of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee's Department for External Relations Carlos Marsan He said he believes that such activities will contribute to further deepening the exemplary brotherhood, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and loyal solidarity between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba. For his part, Carlos Marsan thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their consistent support and solidarity given to Cuba, underscoring his country's determination to reinforce the bilateral special ties. Briefing his host on Cuba's situation and its economic update achievements, he said the Party, Sate and people of Cuba will continue

