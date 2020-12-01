Cuba, Vietnam to further cooperation: Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam

During the interview, the Cuban diplomat recalled important events in the bilateral ties, including the state visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in March 2018, during which 22 documents were signed. In November 2018, President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diáz-Canel Bermúdez officially visited Vietnam, during which the two sides signed a new trade agreement to lift the bilateral cooperation to a new level. Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera She also mentioned the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020 and the ASEAN member states’ ratification of Cuba’s engagement in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. Regarding the bilateral defense cooperation, Ambassador Rivera highlighted the maintenance of high-level delegation exchange over the past time. She noted the official visits to Cuba by Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich in 2017 and by Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh in 2019 as well as the visits to Vietnam by Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Sr. Lt. Gen. Leopoldo Cintra Frias in 2018 and by Politburo member of the… Read full this story

