CTBC Bank shares joys with underprivileged kids

HCMC – CTBC Bank – HCMC Branch has organized a charity event for underprivileged kids to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The bank spent VND139 million funding the water filter system and organizing games and buying some milk, medicine and food for more than 300 children at Hoa Bac ethnic minority Village, Di Linh District, Lam Dong Province on December 12, 2020.

Last year, CTBC Bank also organized charity events for orphan kids at Duc Quang Orphanage in Ben Tre Province with a fund of VND116 million.

