Creating prosperity through strengthening of logistics

Logistics firms are concerned over seaport surcharges and other factors that increase costs, photo Dung Minh After the boom in e-commerce and e-logistics in 2019, Vietnam’s logistics industry has been losing momentum rapidly, with the total volume of freight in the first 10 months of 2020 standing at only 1.43 billion tonnes of cargo, down 7.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the General Department of Vietnamese Customs. The issue was discussed at the Vietnam Logistics Forum 2020 on November 26 in Hanoi, where participants detailed the fragmentation of Vietnam’s logistical infrastructure taking place amid a general economic slowdown, with consumers in some of Vietnam’s main export markets – especially the United States and Europe – waiting for goods. Dao Trong Khoa, vice president of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), forecast that the situation “will remain very difficult for the end of the year and maybe the first half of next year.” The number of new COVID-19 infections was skyrocketing last week in the US – one of Vietnam’s most important commodity markets, putting even more pressure on its exports. Meanwhile, many localities have not yet found alternative solutions to revive the sector, with… Read full this story

