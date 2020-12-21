Craft villages busy as Tet countdown begins

A business in Ca Mau Province’s Cai Doi Vam town makes dried seafood for Tet. — Photo nld.com.vn Craft villages in the Mekong Delta are increasing their production of foodstuff to ensure sufficient supply for Tet, which falls in mid-February 2021. To Ngoc Hoang, owner of a pork sausage making facility in Dong Thap Province, said he is preparing for the festival, and prices of inputs have more than doubled since last year. Since demand for pork sausages rises by up to five times around Tet, he said he needs to hire more workers and invest in more machinery. Tan Phu Dong rice flour village in the same province is also becoming busier, with rice noodles and pho making businesses scrambling to prepare for the festival. Nguyen Viet Em said his family always makes rice noodles for Tet, but this year his family and others could produce less than last year due to COVID-19. He plans to produce one ton every day. Meanwhile, in a craft village for dried goods and fish sauce in Hong Ngu City’s An Lac Ward in the same province, fishes are being dried along the side of roads, while many workers are busy. Tran Van… Read full this story

