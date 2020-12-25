CPV inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest chicken breeding and processing facility

CPV Food Complex – Southeast Asia’s largest chicken breeding and processing facility

On December 23, the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and leaders of ministries, agencies, embassies, and international organisations attended the inauguration ceremony of the CPV Food Complex – the largest chicken breeding and processing facility meant for exports by C.P. Vietnam Corporation (CPV).

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, said that the complex’ capacity of 100 million broilers a year, which is supposed to be reached by 2023, will make up 20 per cent of total national chicken production. CPV Food in Binh Phuoc will enable the country to leap into becoming one of the world’s leading chicken breeding and processing countries and contribute to the husbandry development of Vietnam.

At the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highly appreciated the achievements of Binh Phuoc and C.P. Vietnam to accomplish the construction of the large complex according to schedule, despite the influence of the pandemic.

The deputy PM asked local authorities and businesses to perfect related infrastructure, expand the industrial zone, and to welcome more investors. Of these, smart and high added-value investments like the CPV Food Complex shall be prioritised.

With an initial investment of $250 million, CPV Food will provide high-quality and safely produced chicken to local consumers as well as to Japan, Europe, and other Asian countries.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh gives green light to the first exported containers of CPV Food to Hong Kong

Montri Suwanposri, general director of C.P. Vietnam said that the CPV Food Complex is not only the new pride of the corporation but also a statement for the safe breeding and processing of chickens in Vietnam. The facility follows the World Organisation for Animal Health’s standards and “is an important premise for the poultry sector to reach out to the world under a Vietnamese brand,” Suwanposri emphasised.

The complex is expected to bring diversified benefits, such as jobs for more than 3,000 workers; minimising environmental pollution by deploying a concentrated farming model away from residential areas; free consultation and support for disease prevention, livestock productivity, and community health; as well as training and technology transfer within animal husbandry and veterinary medicine.

CPV Food’s supply chain is 100 per cent traceable, from the raw ingredients to the processed products, and is equipped with synchronous solutions to meet the environmental and animal welfare requirements of advanced importing countries.

The project is divided into two stages. Stage one (2019-2023) is implemented in Dong Xoai city, Binh Long town, Dong Phu district, Chon Thanh district, Hon Quan district, and Bu Dang district with a scale of 50 million animals per year. Stage two will increase the capacity to 100 million broilers a year.

Currently, these six districts of Binh Phuoc province are recognised as the first disease-free area in Vietnam by the World Organisation for Animal Health. CPV Food has built a system to protect its broilers from avian flu and Newcastle disease following international standards.

Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Apirat Sugondhabhirom at the inauguration ceremony of CPV Food

At the ceremony, Apirat Sugondhabhirom, Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City assessed that the project of C.P. Vietnam is contributing to the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, which has already developed well in all aspects, especially in agriculture. “We are so glad and proud that Thailand is the ninth-biggest investor among 132 countries and territories in Vietnam,” Sugondhabhirom said.