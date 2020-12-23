New trade opportunities between the two countries and mechanisms to identify new chances for new products were discussed at a video conference held by the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade (COMCE) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico’s trade office on October 7. At the conference Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoai Duong emphasised the complementary nature of the two economies, affirming that the CPTPP, which provides an array of tariff preferences, will help create a favorable environment for both sides to promote trade, economic, and investment relations. Meanwhile, President of the Asia-Pacific Directorate at COMCE Sergio Ley said companies should build a joint export platform based on the thriving bilateral relations and geographical strengths of Vietnam in Asia and Mexico in America. Defining common opportunities, particularly within the framework of the CPTPP, is important to diversify trade partners, he said, affirming that Mexico always sees Vietnam as a prioritized trade peer. For her part, Undersecretary for Foreign Trade at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy Luz Mara de la Mora hopes that trade will be intensified between private enterprises on both sides. Mexico is an important market for Vietnamese electronic products and seafood, while in turn having a good chance of selling food,… Read full this story

CPTPP presents new trade opportunities to Vietnam, Mexico: Insiders have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.