Infrastructure Covid-19 impedes HCMC’s first metro line project progress The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Covid-19 impedes HCMC’s first metro line project progress The Saigon Times An underground station next to the Opera House of HCMC’s first metro line project. The project failed to meet the progress target for this year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Due to Covid-19 and some other obstacles, the first metro line project in HCMC may be 81% complete by the end of this year, while the target for the project’s workload is some 85%. As planned, the project would be completed and put into operation at the end of next year, the local media reported. In a recent report sent to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, the Management Authority for Urban Railways of HCMC (MAUR) — the investor of the project — has reported achievements and difficulties during the project’s execution. According to MAUR, although the pandemic has shown complicated developments, hindering the immigration of foreign experts and import of materials, contractors have striven to complete some items, including clearing and connecting the entire line, completing the construction of the B1 basement and returning the construction site in front of the Opera House,… Read full this story
