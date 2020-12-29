Trade Covid-19 costs Vietnam US$19 billion in export revenue The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,18:26 (GMT+7) Covid-19 costs Vietnam US$19 billion in export revenueThe Saigon Times Workers process shrimp for export at the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Ca Mau Province. Vietnam earned US$281 billion in export revenue this year, lower than expected, due to Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam could have earned US$300 billion from exports this year but the export revenue stood at just US$281 billion due to Covid-19, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh during an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29. Minister Anh said the export revenue was lower than the target although the country had adjusted itself in line with the developments of the pandemic and worked out response plans, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. Without the pandemic, the country would have been able to meet the export target. For example, the Ministries of Agriculture-Rural Development and Industry-Trade had taken the initiative in the deployment of the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement. Multiple solutions had been employed to exploit the European market, so the growth in the trade value with this market in the last quarter of the year… Read full this story

