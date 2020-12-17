Continuous allure of South Korean funds

South Korea has so far been the second-largest foreign investor in Vietnam in 2020 South Korean investors are currently aiming to increase their presence in other regions of Vietnam than those previously favoured. According to Kim Kyung Hwan, general director of Hyosung Quang Nam Co., Ltd., there are many advantages in the central province of Quang Nam as local authorities operate effectively and the local infrastructure with National Highway 1A and the coastal roads and highways has contributed to reducing transportation costs and improving the competitiveness of businesses. In the first 11 months of 2020, 109 countries and territories were investing in Vietnam, with South Korea ranking second with the registered sum of $3.7 billion, accounting for 14 per cent of the country’s total foreign direct investment (FDI). With the 573 new projects, South Korea ranked first, according to the latest report of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Geographically, South Korean investment is most concentrated in the northern province of Bac Ninh with $10.12 billion, accounting for 16.2 per cent of this partner’s total registered amount, followed by Thai Nguyen with $7.28 billion (11.6 per cent), and Haiphong with $6.82 billion (10.9 per… Read full this story
