Construction unit cost of Long Thanh International Airport stands at high level on globe Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has reported to the prime minister about the unit cost of the construction of Long Thanh International Airport – Phase 1. Accordingly, a unit at the project will cost $4.66 billion per 25 million passengers, or about $186 million per one million passengers. Minister Dung said that the airport’s construction cost was appraised in line with regulations and does not exceed the total investment capital assigned by the National Assembly. The construction unit cost of Long Thanh is $18.6 billion per 100 million passengers equals the construction unit cost of Istanbul Airport in Turkey. This airport began construction in 2015 with a capacity of 90 million passengers a year in the first phase. The airport had a total investment capital of $12 billion, equaling $13.33 billion per 100 million passengers. Calculating with an annual slippage of 2 per cent (used by the IMF) the investment cost comes to $14.93 billion. In a recent meeting, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said that the construction of the airport’s barrier is expected to start in late December. The work on… Read full this story

Construction unit cost of Long Thanh International Airport towers above global average have 294 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.