Conference reviews military units’ implementation of staff work

Reports delivered at the event affirmed that under the General Staff’s instructions, agencies and units throughout the military have exerted their utmost efforts to effectively complete all military and defense missions set for this year. Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang addressed the event During the year, the General Staff provided various recommendations for the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense to effectively respond to sea-related issues while instructing units throughout the military to adjust their training plans amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports also revealed that military units’ activeness in conducting natural disaster mitigation and search and rescue activities was praised by the Party, State, and people. In 2020, the whole military also paid attention to the building of a regular and disciplined force, contributing to strengthening the military’s combat power and capability to fulfill all assigned missions. Speaking at the conference, General Giang said that 2021 will be the first year that the whole military will carry out resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Military Party Congress. It will also conduct various exercises and military sport events, as well as participate in regional, and international military events. As… Read full this story

